Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the most Shamazed song in the United States of America

On August 31, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' featuring Tems became the most searched song on music search platform, Shazam.

Earlier on the aforementioned date, a Twitter account, operated by Shazam wrote that, "Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States."

This comes after Wizkid's celebrated Justin Bieber-aided remix became the first Nigerian song to chart in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, at No. 16. The song achieved that feat by climbing 28 places, from 44. In less than a year, Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the second African song to hit a milestone on Shazam.

In Q4 2020, Master KG's 'Jerusalema' became the most Shazamed song in the world.

