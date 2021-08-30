Earlier on the aforementioned date, a Twitter account, operated by Shazam wrote that, "Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States."

This comes after Wizkid's celebrated Justin Bieber-aided remix became the first Nigerian song to chart in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, at No. 16. The song achieved that feat by climbing 28 places, from 44. In less than a year, Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the second African song to hit a milestone on Shazam.