On November 27, 2020, the South African arm of Warner Music Group announced the signing of Nigerian star, Ckay. This also means the end of Ckay's four-year stint with one of Nigeria's biggest record labels, Chocolate City.

In a Twitter announcement, Warner wrote, "We’re thrilled to welcome @ckay_yo to the Warner Music family! The star is working on his sophomore album and first major label debut which is set to drop in 2021! Welcome to the family, CKay! Black heart."

Ckay would release his debut album on the label. This album would be a follow-up to his EPs, 'Who is Ckay?' and 'CKay The First.' It's been a stellar year for Ckay who released the international smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti [Remix]' at the start of 2020. Recently, he featured on South African rapper, J Molley's album, All Is Fair In Love & War.

CKay also recently featured on Davido's latest album, A Better Time.

CKay's former label, Chocolate City, is also in a joint-venture deal with Warner Music Group.