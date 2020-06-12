Artist: Kris Zaga
Song Title: Power and Grace
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: June 11, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Born as Uzoma Christian Nwachukwu, Kris Zaga is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has been a musician since he was a kid. He started from a duo group called DX-Class with M-Josh. His album, Publik Fugure performed moderately.
Now based in New York, US, Kris Zaga is influenced by Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, 2face, Tyler the creator, and Drake. Kris Zaga hopes to be an established actor and Grammy awards winner. Depending on the day, Kris Zaga is also a humanitarian.
You can listen to the song below;