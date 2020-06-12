Artist: Kris Zaga

Song Title: Power and Grace

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 11, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Born as Uzoma Christian Nwachukwu, Kris Zaga is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has been a musician since he was a kid. He started from a duo group called DX-Class with M-Josh. His album, Publik Fugure performed moderately.

Now based in New York, US, Kris Zaga is influenced by Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, 2face, Tyler the creator, and Drake. Kris Zaga hopes to be an established actor and Grammy awards winner. Depending on the day, Kris Zaga is also a humanitarian.

You can listen to the song below;