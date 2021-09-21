Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs of 2021 on radio, TV and streaming platforms (so far)

As the only music chart publication in Nigeria, it is part of our commitment towards music data tracking and music documentation to allow listeners, music enthusiasts, music executives, artistes and professionals get a look at the performance of music in the country in the year review.

The information on the TurnTable YTD Chart includes top songs across all platforms (TurnTable Top 50 of 2021 so far), top songs on major platforms (radio, TV and streaming), as well as top songs across different genres (Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-Pop, RnB, Alternative, Gospel, Traditional) and international music (international music including and excluding).

For the top songs of 2021, it employs the same methodology to the Top 50 that blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria.

