On February 23, 2021, Spotify launched in Nigeria with more than 70 million songs, 22 million podcast titles, and over 4 billion playlists - 100 of which are expertly curated across some of the most popular genres in the continent.

After 30 days, Spotify has made some interesting findings. Four of the top five most-streamed artists are from Nigeria.

Local hits are also resonating the most with Nigerian listeners. The most-streamed track in Nigeria over the past month is 'Bounce' by Rema, followed by Wizkid and Burna Boy’s 'Ginger' and DaVido and Teni’s 'FOR YOU.'

In this report, Spotify also highlights the top podcasts and playlists that Nigerians enjoyed during the month.

Residents of Lagos, Suleja, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Benin City account for the most Spotify streams in Nigeria. This data is based on Spotify user-consumption between February 23 and March 22, 2021.

Here are the findings;

Top-streamed artists:

Top-streamed songs:

Most popular playlists:

Top podcasts:

Cities with most streams on Spotify: