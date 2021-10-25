Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Alcohol' stays at No. 1 for third straight week

Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy moves to No. 5 to become the artiste’s first top five entry.

Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju debuts at No. 7 on this week’s Top 50.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, October 25, 2021

“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 4.28 million equivalent streams and 45.6 million in radio reach. It is the third biggest week ever for a song in TurnTable Top 50 history – behind only the last two weeks of chart points recorded by the song.

Ayra Starr’s former No. 1, “Bloody Samaritan” is steady at No. 2 for another week while Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido maintains its No. 3 spot for a successive week.

Kizz Daniel’s seven week chart topper “Lie” is No. 4 on this week’s chart while Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy rises to a new peak of No. 5. The song tallied 44.4 million in radio reach, 9.7 million in TV reach and 687,000 equivalent streams.

This marks the first time ever in Top 50 history that multiple songs by lead female artistes will be in the top five region of the chart – “Bloody Samaritan” at No. 2 and “Somebody’s Son” at No. 5.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” slides to No. 6 on this week’s Top 50 while Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju debuts at No. 7 with 28.5 million in radio reach, 5.4 million in TV reach and 1.2 million equivalent streams.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Omah Lay’s “Understand” falls to No. 8 after topping the chart for 3 weeks; Burna Boy’s “Want It All” with Polo G retreats to No. 9 after peaking at No. 8; Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” returns to No. 10 on this week’s chart.