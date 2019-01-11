Welcome to the first edition of Pulse's '10 new songs you need to listen to this week' for 2019.

2018 was a thrill for music lovers and we at Pulse ensured we captured all the songs that you needed in your life all through the year. While the heavy hitters supplied us with hit anthems, there were plenty gems from young and fast rising talents and we ensured that we delivered that and much more to our readers.

The new year has started and the scene is fast heating up with new projects, fire singles and more new albums already announced.

Just as we celebrated the abundant talents through our regular Friday playlist all through 2018, we assure you that this year promises a much more fulfilling ride.

Here is Pulse's playlist of '10 new songs you need in your life' this week

Emeka - 'Industry Diary 2018'

Rapper, Emeka returns with the latest edition of his traditional end of the year wrap-up 'Industry Diary 2018.'

The rapper who has been fairly consistent with his annual wrap-up of happenings not just in the music industry but around the nation has a lot to say yet again this time.

From the viral pop culture topics, top moments in the music industry, the ones we lost and the antics of the politicians, 'Industry Diary 2018', Emeka brilliantly takes a tour through the year in this near six minutes ride.

Fikayo - 'For Me'

From his debut EP, ''Puppy Love'', talented singer Fikayo releases the single, 'For Me' to kick off his musical year.

Over synth drum backdrop, Fikayo excites with his unique voice as he asks his interest if she is down for him.

Gem.In.I - 'B.O.M.B.S'

In between juggling office duties and his role as a family man, Gem.In.I finds time to hit the studio for this one he calls, 'B.O.M.B.S' laced over Boom Bap beats and as we have come to expect from him, the song is packed with all round dope bars.

Wani - 'IN2U'

The talented singer was one of the names that featured often on our playlist in 2018 with the release of his ''Lagos City Vice'' EP and after performing at a number of events at the end of the year, Wani kicks off 2019 with this strong single, 'IN2U.'

Fasina - 'Nasty'

Fasina is one of those artist that attempts something special on every song and he sounds inspired on this new single, he calls 'Nasty.'

Phlow - 'You = The Hustle' (Gloria EP)

Off her recently released EP titled, ''Gloria'', rapper Phlow delivers this fiery one she calls, 'You= The Hustle.'

If you thought her verse on Show Dem Camp's ''Clone Wars 4'' was impressive, then you need to listen to her 6-track project, where she gets into her rap elements complimented with some singing and this is one of the stand out records on the tape.

Orezi - Born Broke Die Rich

Orezi releases his first single for 2019 'Born Broke Die Rich.'

The singer who recently held a successful headline concert in his home town spreads the message of hope and motivation for every one striving for success in their daily works.

Savy Henry - 'Call On Me'

Singer Savy Henry is out with this one he titles, 'Call On Me', which was also co-produced by him.

The song is an exuberant love joint with catchy lyrics.

Kris Hans feat Jinmi Abduls x Broni - 'Nwayo'

After ending 2018 on a high, Kris Hans starts 2019 on an enthralling note with the release of 'Nwayo' featuring Broni and Jinmi Abduls.

The song is a beautiful piece that features amazing vocal performance from all three artists.

Reggie - 'Wavy'

Reggie aka 'Sabi Boy' the Alternative Rap & Afro-fusion Recording Artiste has released his latest single, 'Wavy.'

The rapper who has independently put out two projects "City Of Gold" in 2017 and ''Popular Demand'' in 2018 is back with a new single where he laces his verses on a dancehall instrumentals produced by Beats by Jayy.