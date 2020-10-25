On October 24, 2021, American Grammy winner, H.E.R paid tribute to EndSARS during her Saturday Night Live performance.

During the show, which was hosted by Adele, another Grammy winner she performed songs like 'Hold On' and members of her band wore dark shirts with '#EndSARS' emblazoned across the front.

The episode was Adele's debut as host and frontline workers of the American battle against COVID-19 were celebrated. Recently, H.E.R featured on Wizkid's single, 'Smile' and its video.

You can watch the performance below;