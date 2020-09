Date: July 16, 2020

Song Title: Smile

Artist: Wizkid featuring H.E.R

Genre: Reggae

Producer: TBA

Album: Made In Lagos

Video Director: TBA

Label: Starboy/RCA

Details/Takeaway: As Wizkid clocks 30, he celebrates a landmark event in his illustrious career with a new single featuring Grammy winner, H.E.R.

You can watch the video below;