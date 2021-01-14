Rap Life Radio is presented by Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B and Africa Now Radio by Nigerian artist and influencer Cuppy.

“So honored and this is so dope to be able to connect the Rap Life Radio show to the Nigeria Hip-hop scene,” said Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “Let’s make history!”

Africa Now Radio presenter Cuppy added, “I am excited and pleased to finally be able to share the Africa Now Radio experience with Cool FM listeners and Nigeria as a whole. Tune in every Sunday as I bring you the best music and conversations with artists from across the continent.”

Kolapo Oladapo, Head of Digital at Cool FM expressed his delight saying: “Cool FM has been a step ahead of the competition in establishing itself as a force in the digital radio scene, and this first-of-its-kind syndication deal with Apple Music in Africa is icing on top of a very beautiful cake. We are very honored and excited to start this relationship.”

The Programs Manager at Cool FM Triumph “Tyrone” Grandeur said, “We can't wait to get started on this amazing journey with Apple Music and listeners as we explore the limitless possibilities of this collaboration and keep breaking new grounds in the music industry in Nigeria.”

And in Cool FM’s CEO Serge Noumjai’s words: “This syndication deal with Apple Music is in keeping with Cool FM’s corporate promise of being the number one hit music station of the nation. We’re the cool station. And this is a super cool alliance with one of the world’s coolest brands.”

Both shows will be syndicated across Cool FM in Lagos, leveraging the radio stations’ audience and network to accelerate the acceptance and appreciation of African artists across the country.

About Cool FM

Cool FM is the country’s pioneer and Number 1 Hit Music station boasting of offshoot stations which combine to form one of the largest commercial private radio networks in Nigeria. Cool FM targets youth audiences with its Top 40-format music programming and reaches a diverse market with stations strategically located across four key geopolitical zones with millions of listeners. A subsidiary of Steam Broadcasting Communications, Cool FM has been the flagship of radio entertainment in the country, with 22 years of operations in radio and media interests in television and content creation.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. With iPod and iTunes, Apple revolutionized the music experience by putting a thousand songs in your pocket. Today, Apple Music takes this to the ultimate with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily selections from the world’s best music experts, including all of the artists and hosts broadcasting daily across its Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live streams. Since 2015, Apple Music has welcomed tens of millions of subscribers in 167 countries. Streaming seamlessly to iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, CarPlay and on Android devices, Apple Music is the most complete music experience on the planet. Apple Music offers a free 3-month trial with no commitment and is ad-free.

*This is a featured post.