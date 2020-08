Date: August 27, 2020

Song Title: Monsters You Made

Artist: Burna Boy

Genre: Afro-pop, Alternative, Afro-bashment, Reggae

Producer: Leriq

Album: Twice As Tall

Video Director: JM Productions

Label: Spacehip/

Details/Takeaway: In this video, Burna Boy is the leader of a revolution, arming the youth in fighting injustice and trying to succeed.

You can play the video below;

https://radp-ringier-africa-digital-publishing-storyeditor.pulse2.eu/story