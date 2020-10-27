On October 26, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy appeared on legendary America OAP, Ebro Darden's Apple Radio show. During the show, Darden let Burna Boy title the episode as 'Miseducation Radio.'

Burna Boy's title for the episode was inspired by how black men across the world are miseducated by white men about their own history. Burna Boy also revealed that one of his favourite albums ever is Distant Relatives by Nas and Damien Marley for how it portrays blackness and the interrelation of black culture.

He also discussed how Canadian-Somalian act, K'naan inspired him in 2010. As the show went into a full 'Burna Boy takeover,' the Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar spoke with Falz, Banky W, Diddy and popular South African DJ/Producer, Black Coffee.

You can watch the episode below;