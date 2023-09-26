Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

The musician, who headlined the 2023 Afro Nation in Miami, would be bringing his stellar stagecraft to his home country. With roots deeply embedded in Nigeria, Burna Boy's homecoming will be a monumental highlight of the historic event.

Another headliner for the event is Gambian-British rapper, J Hus, who's one of the biggest Hip Hop stars in the United Kingdom. This would mark his first show for the global festival brand since the 2019 debut in Portugal.

Also announced in the first line up of performers are Igbo Highlife singer Flavour, the award-winning Street sensation, Seyi Vibez, and the breakout Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif.

More line up announcements are still to come ahead of the landmark show, according to Afro Nation.

With Afrobeats making waves internationally, Afro Nation has taken African music and art to different parts of the world including Portugal, the UK, different cities in the United States, and Ghana.

The maiden Lagos edition sees Nigeria join Ghana as one of the African stops for the festival. The Afro Nation stage has been graced by several international acts including Usher and Chris Brown.