ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Igbo Highlife singing sensation Flavour, Street Hop Star Seyi Vibez, and Ghanaian Hip Life, Black Sherif, will also perform.

Burna Boy's performance promises an unforgettable experience for fans in Lagos [Boomplay]
Burna Boy's performance promises an unforgettable experience for fans in Lagos [Boomplay]

Recommended articles

The musician, who headlined the 2023 Afro Nation in Miami, would be bringing his stellar stagecraft to his home country. With roots deeply embedded in Nigeria, Burna Boy's homecoming will be a monumental highlight of the historic event.

Another headliner for the event is Gambian-British rapper, J Hus, who's one of the biggest Hip Hop stars in the United Kingdom. This would mark his first show for the global festival brand since the 2019 debut in Portugal.

Also announced in the first line up of performers are Igbo Highlife singer Flavour, the award-winning Street sensation, Seyi Vibez, and the breakout Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif.

ADVERTISEMENT

More line up announcements are still to come ahead of the landmark show, according to Afro Nation.

The Afro Nation Nigeria concert will take place on December 19 and December 20 [Afro Nation]
The Afro Nation Nigeria concert will take place on December 19 and December 20 [Afro Nation] Pulse Nigeria

With Afrobeats making waves internationally, Afro Nation has taken African music and art to different parts of the world including Portugal, the UK, different cities in the United States, and Ghana.

The maiden Lagos edition sees Nigeria join Ghana as one of the African stops for the festival. The Afro Nation stage has been graced by several international acts including Usher and Chris Brown.

Happening in Nigeria on December 19 and 20, the show promises to be a historic celebration of culture, music, and unity, set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, the beating heart and cultural powerhouse of West Africa.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Burna Boy performing in Ghana

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad