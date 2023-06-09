Global music event Afro-nation is coming to Nigeria
International Afrobeats music concert Afronation has announced that the tour would be coming to Nigeria.
Afronation is one of the concerts that's taking Nigerian music to different parts of the world for listeners to connect with the music. The concert has taken place in different parts of the world with the latest stop being in Miami United States.
Afronation has announced that the concert would be coming to Nigeria in 2023 at what would be their first stop in Nigeria. The announcement was made on social media on June 9, 2023.
"Èkó ò ní bàjé! The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival is coming to LasGidi! Oshey! Oya watch this space for more info, coming soon."
Afronation has been held in Ghana for the past couple of years with several African superstars headlining the concert.
With Afronation coming to Nigeria, the huge concert is eventually making a stop in Afrobeats' primary market and Nigerian fans would be excited to see their superstar perform live.
