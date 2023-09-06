December 19 & 20 announced as dates for Afronation Lagos
Celebrated music festival Afronation has announced the dates for its maiden Nigerian edition.
In a post on their social media accounts on September 6, 2023, Afronation announced December 19 and 20 as the date for the maiden edition of Afronation Lagos.
Afronation is the leading exporter of Afrobeats and African music through its festivals that has stops in the US, UK, and several countries across Europe.
in 2022, the festival had a Ghanaian edition that had American rapper Meek Mill has one of the major headliners.
The Lagos dates have made Afronation one of the most anticipated events of 2023 Detty December.
The event is set to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square which is West Africa's biggest square with a 55,000 capacity.
Nigerians will be eager to see the lineup of artists that would headline the Afronation Lagos and they will surely be expecting that the bill packs the same heavyweights that have made Afronation a popular event across Europe and America.
