Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian superstar is a special guest on Chris Brown's "11:11" tour.

In another landmark feat, the Grammy-nominated singer is set to accompany Chris Brown as a special guest on his "11:11" tour of the United States.

Ayra Starr will be joined by R&B star Muni Long as Chris Brown will be performing in 26 cities across the United States and Canada.

Since breaking into the mainstream with her self-titled EP, Ayra Starr has soared to commercial success.

Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' further showcased her talents as one of Afrobeats finest talents whose music explores a rich blend of Afropop and R&B.

In 2023, her hit single 'Rush' off her debut album enjoyed huge commercial success both in Nigeria and internationally where she became the first Nigerian female lead artist to debut on the UK Singles chart. The single has received a diamond certification in France and also earned her first Grammy nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Chris Brown is a popular figure in Nigerian music. He has collaborated with different Afrobeats stars including Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, and most recently Davido & Lojay on 'Sensational' which appeared on his album '11:11' released in 2023.

Ayra Starr's appearance alongside Chris Brown on his tour of North America reinforces her status as one of Afrobeats' biggest stars, It also underscores Chris Brown's love for Nigerian music.

