Oxlade's smash hit 'Kulosa' gets diamond certification in France

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' becomes the latest Afrobeats song to be declared platinum in France.
In new developments, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' has been declared diamond by French music certification body SNEP after exceeding over 50,000,000 streams in France.
The single released in June 2022 and distributed by Epic Records France rocketed Oxlade to international success, especially in France where it peaked at NO. 18 on the SNEP chart and finished at 141 at the end of the year chart.
At a live recording of the Zero Conditions Podcast in December 2023, Oxlade recounted how the crowd erupted when he performed the song at Wizkid's Accor Arena concert in France.
The music video which sparked the social media challenge has surpassed over 80 million views on YouTube. Oxlade also featured Cuban pop star Camilla Cabello on the remix which further propelled the song to international success.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' which has surpassed over 287 million streams on Spotify joins Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Rema's 'Calm Down' as the Afrobeats songs to be certified diamond in France.
