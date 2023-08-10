ADVERTISEMENT
Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has announced Nigerian superstar Rema as Afrobeats' foremost export.

Nigerian star Rema is Spotify's Afrobeats most exported artist
Nigerian star Rema is Spotify's Afrobeats most exported artist

Rema is one of the artists whose music is pushing the global frontiers of Afrobeats with his smash hit 'Calm Down' which has topped charts in different continents.

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced Rema's 'Calm Down' as the biggest Afrobeats exported song while also naming the Mavin Records' signee as the foremost Afrobeats exported artist.

On the songs list, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez tops the list that has songs from megastar Burna Boy and international Afrobeats sensation CKay.

  1. Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
  2. Rema - 'Calm Down'
  3. Libianca - 'People'
  4. Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
  5. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'
  6. Oxlade - 'Kulosa'
  7. Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
  8. Burna Boy - 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran
  9. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti' remix feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL
  10. Fireboy - 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheeran
  1. Rema
  2. Burna
  3. Tems
  4. CKay
  5. Wizkid
  6. Fireboy
  7. Ayra Starr
  8. Libianca
  9. Omah Lay
  10. Oxlade
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

