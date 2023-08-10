Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list
Spotify has announced Nigerian superstar Rema as Afrobeats' foremost export.
Rema is one of the artists whose music is pushing the global frontiers of Afrobeats with his smash hit 'Calm Down' which has topped charts in different continents.
Global streaming platform Spotify has announced Rema's 'Calm Down' as the biggest Afrobeats exported song while also naming the Mavin Records' signee as the foremost Afrobeats exported artist.
On the songs list, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez tops the list that has songs from megastar Burna Boy and international Afrobeats sensation CKay.
Top 10 Exported Afrobeats Songs
- Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
- Rema - 'Calm Down'
- Libianca - 'People'
- Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
- CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'
- Oxlade - 'Kulosa'
- Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
- Burna Boy - 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran
- CKay - 'Love Nwantiti' remix feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL
- Fireboy - 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheeran
Top 10 Exported Afrobeats Artists
- Rema
- Burna
- Tems
- CKay
- Wizkid
- Fireboy
- Ayra Starr
- Libianca
- Omah Lay
- Oxlade
