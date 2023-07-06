Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

During a recent interview, the British actor and filmmaker said he wanted to portray the iconic character until it became about racism.

Appearing as a guest on the most recent episode of the Smartless podcast, co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the 50-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the rumours and the racism that eventually came with it.

In his words, "The truth is, I was super complemented for a long time about this [playing the James Bond role]. I was like, 'This is crazy! James Bond?'"We are all actors, and we understand that role. It's one of those coveted roles. Being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle.' That is one of those things the whole world has a vote in. It was a huge compliment that every corner of the world, except for some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered. Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting because it became about race."

Elba's name joined the 007 conversation long before Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond in No Time to Die (2021), after Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal stated that she felt "Idris should be the next Bond" in a leaked 2014 email.

Appearing on Deadline's Crew Call podcast in 2022, Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's lead producers, admitted that Elba had "been part of the conversation".

"Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," she said. "It's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

For now, the coveted position is on hold as the filmmakers take their time to reinvent the role and the film series.

Speaking with Deadline in June 2022, Broccoli said, "There isn't a script, and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is, and that takes time."

The James Bond producer added that filming for the next film in the franchise "is at least two years away."