James Bond could identify as 'non-binary' in future - franchise producer

The new revelation comes amid ongoing conversations on which actor will become the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig as James Bond in "No Time to Die"

It appears that the next James Bond might identify as gender neutral or non-binary. According to reports, one of the franchise's producers Barbara Broccoli recently opened up about the possibility of a character who identifies as neither male nor female.

Broccoli reportedly made the revelation during a podcast session focused on the search to replace Daniel Craig whose contract recently wrapped up after five films including 'No Time To Die'.

When asked if she thought 007 would always be male, she replied: 'I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

The host suggested: "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day" to which Broccoli replied: "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

Broccoli, who controls the 007 franchise through her Eon Production company, also hinted on the next Bond not being white, adding: "We want the actor to be British… and British, as we know, can be many things."

Following Craig's exit, fans have led conversations online on who the next Bond actor could be. Names linked to who might possibly play the next Bond include Idris Elba, 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page and 'Mad Max' star Tom Hardy.

