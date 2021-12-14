James Bond could identify as 'non-binary' in future - franchise producer

Broccoli reportedly made the revelation during a podcast session focused on the search to replace Daniel Craig whose contract recently wrapped up after five films including 'No Time To Die'.

When asked if she thought 007 would always be male, she replied: 'I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

The host suggested: "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day" to which Broccoli replied: "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

Broccoli, who controls the 007 franchise through her Eon Production company, also hinted on the next Bond not being white, adding: "We want the actor to be British… and British, as we know, can be many things."