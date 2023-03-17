Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

The partnership aims to build capacity and foster authentic representation in global film and TV projects set for production.

On joining forces with Elba, the EbonyLife Media founder says, "We believe that Africa has the talent and the stories to captivate the world. It's our mission to offer the best in industry education, mentorship, and production opportunities, so that our graduates can become valuable contributors to the global media landscape. We plan to hit the ground running and explore the very best that African and Black stories have to offer global audiences."

These opportunities will be provided through a two-fold approach: through capacity building and through large-scale global productions.

New education and mentoring initiatives will launch through the partnership to help foster both the lost generation and a new generation of creative professionals, showcasing their skills and telling their stories to the world.

Through their collaboration, Abudu and Elba aim to nurture a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, where stories from Africa and its Diaspora are given the same level of attention and respect as other cultures and communities.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Elba says, “I have always been passionate about using my platform to make a positive impact. By partnering with Mo, we aim to offer free, world-class industry education to the next generation of storytellers and bring their authentic voices to the forefront. This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, one that represents the voices and experiences of Africa and its Diaspora around the world."

They are calling on industry leaders globally, the wider public sector, governments, and multilateral agencies, to help them grow talent globally and build capacity around the continent of Africa. Their aims are -