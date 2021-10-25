RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Happiness Ever After'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic drama launches on the streamer on November 10, 2021.

Official trailer for 'Happiness Ever After' Netflix SA [YouTube]
Official trailer for 'Happiness Ever After' Netflix SA [YouTube]

A thrilling new trailer has debuted for new Netflix romance 'Happiness Ever After' produced by Bongiwe Selane and directed by Thabang Moleya.

Recommended articles

The film which is a sequel to 2016 box-office hit 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word', will debut on Netflix SA on November 10 with its thrilling cast and plotline promising yet another adventurous ride for romance lovers.

ALSO READ: Netflix greenlights South African drama 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' sequel

'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' will pick up five years after the original film and will tackle themes on sisterhood and friendship.

The original film based on a novel by Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, follows three women - a fashionable trophy housewife, a lawyer, and an art gallery owner – as they search for happiness while maintaining their image of success and acceptability.

Returning for the sequel are Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Richard Lukunku with new additions Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald and Nigerian actor Daniel Effiong.

Watch the official trailer:

Happiness Ever After | Official Trailer | Netflix

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Angel's mum shades Maria over husband snatching allegations

BBNaija's Angel's mum shades Maria over husband snatching allegations

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Happiness Ever After'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Happiness Ever After'

Rapper Snoop Dogg's mother is dead

Rapper Snoop Dogg's mother is dead

BBNaija's Wathoni called out by Ani Amatosero for saying women use their bodies to get roles in Nollywood

BBNaija's Wathoni called out by Ani Amatosero for saying women use their bodies to get roles in Nollywood

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Loose Kaynon returns with introspect, wins, euphoria and quality on ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ [Pulse Album Review]

Loose Kaynon returns with introspect, wins, euphoria and quality on ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ [Pulse Album Review]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Trending

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther

'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel dies amid filming sequel

Actress Dorothy Steel [Instagram/Lupitanyongo]

Hanks Anuku to star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Hanks Anuku will star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake [Instagram/filmoneng]