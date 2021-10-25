Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Happiness Ever After'

The film which is a sequel to 2016 box-office hit 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word', will debut on Netflix SA on November 10 with its thrilling cast and plotline promising yet another adventurous ride for romance lovers.

'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' will pick up five years after the original film and will tackle themes on sisterhood and friendship.

The original film based on a novel by Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, follows three women - a fashionable trophy housewife, a lawyer, and an art gallery owner – as they search for happiness while maintaining their image of success and acceptability.

Returning for the sequel are Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Richard Lukunku with new additions Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald and Nigerian actor Daniel Effiong.