A thrilling new trailer has debuted for new Netflix romance 'Happiness Ever After' produced by Bongiwe Selane and directed by Thabang Moleya.
Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Happiness Ever After'
The romantic drama launches on the streamer on November 10, 2021.
The film which is a sequel to 2016 box-office hit 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word', will debut on Netflix SA on November 10 with its thrilling cast and plotline promising yet another adventurous ride for romance lovers.
'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' will pick up five years after the original film and will tackle themes on sisterhood and friendship.
The original film based on a novel by Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, follows three women - a fashionable trophy housewife, a lawyer, and an art gallery owner – as they search for happiness while maintaining their image of success and acceptability.
Returning for the sequel are Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Richard Lukunku with new additions Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald and Nigerian actor Daniel Effiong.
Watch the official trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng