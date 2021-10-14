RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix greenlights South African drama 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' sequel

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The South African romantic drama will star Nigerian actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong.

'Happiness Ever After' BTS [Netflix]
'Happiness Ever After' BTS [Netflix]

Netflix SA have announced the kick off of production for the sequel to 2016 box-office hit 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word'.

Recommended articles

The sequel titled 'Happiness Ever After' will be directed by Thabang Moleya (same director of original film) and executive produced by Bongiwe Selane.

Returning to reprise their roles from the original film are Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Richard Lukunku. New additions include Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald and Nigerian actor Daniel Effiong.

Happiness Ever After BTS [Netflix]
Happiness Ever After BTS [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The original film based on Nozizwe Cynthia Jele's novel of the same title, follows three women - a fashionable trophy housewife, a lawyer, and an art gallery owner – as they search for happiness while maintaining their image of success and acceptability.

‘Happiness Ever After’, the sequel, will pick up five years later, tackling sisterhood and friendship once more, this time with the addition of a new intrigue-packed romanctic storyline.

Speaking on the sequel, producer Bongiwe Selane wrote: “I'm super-excited about ‘Happiness Ever After’, and being able to continue the uber-relatable story of sisterhood, friendship and love. Sequels are always difficult because the pressure is that much higher, but they also offer something different and exciting - and the opportunity to land the film on a global service like Netflix is its own reward. It is my sincere hope that the film resonates with audiences, and they fall back in love with their favourites and the new faces too."

The film is currently being filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will premiere on Netflix on a yet to be confirmed date.

Watch the teaser:

Happiness Ever After | Teaser

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

Giant Doll Squid Game

BBNaija 2021: Angel says Jackie B defamed her while in the house

Bbnaija Angel and Jackie B [Instagram]