Kayode Kasum's has premiered the official trailer for his upcoming comedy feature titled 'Ponzi'.

Scripted by 'This Is Life' writer Toluwani Obayan, 'Ponzi' follows the story of residents who are forced into executing an amateur heist after falling prey to a Ponzi scheme.

ALSO READ: Here is everything you need to know about 'Ponzi', Kayode Kasum's latest comedy

The comedy heist stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Wilfred, Tope Tedela, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael, Mawuli Gavor and popular skit makers Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni. It is produced by Vincent Okonkwo.

Watch the trailer :