It is no longer news that Kayode Kasum's latest film, 'Ponzi' will head for a theatrical release in March.

The movie written by Toluwani Obayan (This Lady Called Life) and produced by Vincent Okonkwo, follows the story of residents who are forced into executing an amateur heist after falling prey to a Ponzi Scheme.

Principal photography for 'Ponzi' began towards the end of January in Lagos and lasted nearly two weeks.

The comedy heist stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Wilfred, Tope Tedela, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael, Mawuli Gavor and popular skit maker Mr Macaroni. It premieres in cinemas March 12.

Watch the latest teaser: