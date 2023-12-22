ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Emeka Ike opens up on returning to acting with 'Malaika' after a long hiatus

Faith Oloruntoyin

Personal tragedy fuels his performance despite the long years of silence.

Emeka Ike sheds light on his latest role on 'Malaika' [Instagram/Emeka Ike]
Emeka Ike sheds light on his latest role on 'Malaika' [Instagram/Emeka Ike]

Recommended articles

After a long period of hiatus, the Nollywood star is back and this time he headed straight to the big screen with Toyin Abraham's latest project Malaika.

In an interview on TVC's Your View segment, the actor shared how he was able to adjust after a long break from acting. In his words, "He no dey leave o, e dey body. But I had to just take my time to have a new understanding based on, the cinema I'm going to cinema and not normal home video. So what and what do I need to be in the right or act cinema scenario".

He also described being on the film as a personal therapy. He said, "Malaika for me is therapy, it is therapy to every broken home... Somebody called me, please talk to my wife, I just saw the Malaika stuff..."

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature-length movie sheds light on a married couple played by Ike and Abraham, faced with issues that turn them against each other. After several years of trying, the wife voices out the frustration of being childless and desires answers to the situation at hand.

Following the earlier released trailer, the story is expected to take the audience on an emotional journey to the heights and lengths a woman is willing to go to find the desired answers. The project also explores the toll these challenges have on the husband, who struggles with the feeling of helplessness.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members on the production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lyncett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika commences its nationwide cinematic run, today, December 22, 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emeka Ike opens up on returning to acting with 'Malaika' after a long hiatus

Emeka Ike opens up on returning to acting with 'Malaika' after a long hiatus

Anthill's family feature 'Mikolo' is now streaming on Prime Video

Anthill's family feature 'Mikolo' is now streaming on Prime Video

Wizkid retains similar elements for 'S2'

Wizkid retains similar elements for 'S2'

1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

C.J Obasi's 'Mami Wata' fails to make 2024 Oscars shortlist

C.J Obasi's 'Mami Wata' fails to make 2024 Oscars shortlist

Keke Palmers ex boyfriend alleges that she was abusive in their relationship

Keke Palmers ex boyfriend alleges that she was abusive in their relationship

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Ghanaian man who married 2 women on same day speaks, 'even Moses had two wives'

Ghanaian man who married 2 women on same day speaks, 'even Moses had two wives'

Iyabo Ojo reflects as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Iyabo Ojo reflects as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Poster of A Tribe Called Judah

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Mo Abudu's Film Journey & Business Tips: A Masterclass Takeaway

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboFesprisOjo]

Iyabo Ojo rejects ‘bully’ label, opens up on the BTS of 'RHOL' season 2

Top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023

Here are the top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023