Timini Egbuson stars opposite Deyemi Okanlawon in 'All's Fair In Love'

This is from the official poster shared by Film One Entertainment on Instagram. Egbuson will go head to head with Okanlawon in the romantic feature.

Aside from previously announced female lead Buhle Samuels, others members of cast include Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udosen, Oprah Okereke and Timilehin Ojeola.

The feature-length movie centres around two Nigerian business partners and friends who fall madly in love with the same woman and go head-to-head in order to have a relationship with her.

The movie idea started off as a friendly social media rivalry between Okanlawon and Kunle Remi.

Speaking on the reason for taking that rivalry to the big screen, Okanlawon told Shock NG that, "Apart from giving him a masterclass in A-list acting, I finally get to beat up KR and get paid for it… bucket list thingz!"

Remi added that, "This rivalry started when I knew he existed. Who Do You Choose is an exciting way to finally settle this matter once and for all. (If you ask what the matter is, it’s all thingz) – If we have to do it in a film, so be it."

All's Fair in Love is produced by Okanlawon, Esse Akwawa and Gloria Obichukwu in collaboration with Film One Studios, Accelerate TV and Covenant Entertainment.

Film One has already invited viral social media wife, Mummy Zee to a private screening in February.