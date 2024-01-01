ADVERTISEMENT
No missing his Popeye arms - Kunle Remi’s wife Tiwi on meeting the actor

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The couple got married in a private ceremony sometime between August and November in 2023.

Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi
Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi

“Locked in,” he wrote in the caption of a post with images of him and his wife, Tiwi who is based in the US.

The couple had their wedding in a private ceremony sometime between August and November 2023, where they wrote their own vows and “included our commitment to laughter in our marriage.”

In a new interview, Remi said that it was her confidence that stood out for him when they first met.

“Her confidence caught my attention. She is vibrant and the type who turns heads when entering a room – you can’t not notice her. She’s a supermodel. Not only did her big smile catch my eye immediately, but the way she threw her head back when she laughed captivated me,” Remi said.

Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi
Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi

Tiwi said that her first impression of him was that Remi is funny and reserved.

“Well, he was witty, reserved, and self-assured. And physically, there was no missing his Popeye arms and incredible smile. On a lighter note, his tight trousers and jewelry caught my attention. Hehe. I now know he owns more jewelry than me,” his wife, Tiwi said.

She also added that the actor's “gigantic heart” is one of the traits that she loves about him.

“He has a gigantic heart! I don’t know how it fits into his body! He also has a genuine love for everyone and sees people where they are; he’s humble, which is a very attractive trait to me,” she said.

She also added that he can be a funny storyteller and that she loves watching him go to bed.

Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi
Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi

“While he is recapping any event – he can have me on the floor belly laughing with the many voices and animations he uses to tell stories…even in the most mundane moments of a day he is sharing, he brings out the colour. I also love seeing him get ready and tuck himself into bed after a long day – many inside jokes with this one. I know it's two entirely different activities, but both are incredibly entertaining and enjoyable to watch,” she said.

