Mummy Zee: How to be a good wife and win over your husband and the internet

shared the story of how she prepares lunch for her husband every morning and she was pleasantly surprised by gifts and cash from individuals and brands.

Her commitment to cooking breakfast every morning at 4:30 a.m. was spurred by her husband’s female colleague, who brought a second spoon for him to eat lunch with her.

Ladies, if you are envious and wondering how you can be as lucky as her. Here’s what you need to do:

Cook fresh food daily

Food is the way to a man's heart, they say. Mummy Zee didn’t have a fridge, so she had to cook fresh food for her husband every day. Even if you have a fridge, impress your husband by cooking fresh food for him; never heat frozen food for him, and never ask him to cook for himself. NEVER.

Wake up early

Laziness must be far away from you. If you wake up at 8 a.m., nothing for you. You have to rise early, at 4 a.m. latest. It is this sacrifice that will spurs sympathy in the hearts of people.

Protect your man from other women

Make sure no woman has the same access to your husband. If you notice any woman getting close to him, try to find out what she’s doing and do more than what she does.

Do not care about how much your husband earns

Only bad women care about marrying rich or comfortable men. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t have money; as long as you love each other, nothing else matters.

Use all the money you get for your family

Even if you have money, don’t buy a new phone, clothes, shoes, or wigs for yourself; use them all for your family or donate them to others in need.

If you do all these things and share your story on the internet, you might get the Mummy Zee effect.