ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Inemesit Udodiong

The housewives are pettier than ever in the teaser trailer.

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is back with more shade and drama in season two [Showmax]
'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is back with more shade and drama in season two [Showmax]

Recommended articles

Back after a record-breaking first season, the new season returns with two new faces; fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and former model and socialite Faith Morey.

They join the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actor Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo; and socialites and business women Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

Like the first season, the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show will showcase their extravagant lifestyles while revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the return of the new season, the Executive head, content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, said, "The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back. Beyond the show’s entertainment value, ‘RHOLagos’’ cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map. We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season."

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' returns with two new faces for season 2 [Showmax]
'The Real Housewives of Lagos' returns with two new faces for season 2 [Showmax] Pulse Nigeria

Darey Art-Alade, chief creative director at Livespot 360, the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, added, "This season is as real as reality gets. In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women – particularly African women – including balancing family and career, relationships and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte."

The Real Housewives of Lagos returns from September 29, 2023 with new episodes on Fridays.

Watch the teaser trailer for season two:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Actors go through major body transformations for their roles.

5 Nollywood actors who underwent dramatic transformations for a role

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney