'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Back after a record-breaking first season, the new season returns with two new faces; fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and former model and socialite Faith Morey.

They join the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actor Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo; and socialites and business women Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

Like the first season, the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show will showcase their extravagant lifestyles while revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

Commenting on the return of the new season, the Executive head, content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, said, "The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back. Beyond the show’s entertainment value, ‘RHOLagos’’ cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map. We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season."

Darey Art-Alade, chief creative director at Livespot 360, the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, added, "This season is as real as reality gets. In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women – particularly African women – including balancing family and career, relationships and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte."

The Real Housewives of Lagos returns from September 29, 2023 with new episodes on Fridays.

Watch the teaser trailer for season two: