Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

After getting four nominations, she won the Best Costume Design award for her work on The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episodes).

Alade, under the multi-award-winning creative solutions company, Livespot360, is the executive producer of the reality TV show.

She is also the executive producer of LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, a Prime Video original set to launch sometime this year.

A woman who wears many hats, Alade is a Design Expert, Producer, Marketing Guru, Entertainment Executive, CEO and an Alumni of Harvard Business School.

She is an accomplished African innovator and industry disruptor in the entertainment and creative industries space, known for her ability to see the big picture, while also paying close attention to detail.

Her passion and focus lie in educating, advocating, and influencing tangible, pragmatic, forward-thinking change in the Nigerian and African entertainment and creative industries market.

