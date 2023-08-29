ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular, award-winning show returns with two new faces.

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2 [Showmax]
'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2 [Showmax]

Recommended articles

Confirming the news, Showmax has released a teaser for the new season of the popular show returning with two new additions.

The clip teases two new cast members whose faces were partially concealed, leaving fans to guess their identities. The addition is set to make for an exciting new season.

The second season of the show promises to continue to showcase the opulence, drama, and friendships that have kept audiences enthralled in the first season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season two of The Real Housewives of Lagos comes after a successful debut season, which attracted record-breaking viewership. It clinched the title for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria and dominated Twitter (now X) trends in Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Each cast member also trended in Nigeria, bolstered by an official Twitter Event and a spotlighted recap on Twitter Space by the Twitter TV account, which further propelled its reach to global fans.

The first season featured Laura Ikeji, Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Timmer, Iyabo Ojo, fashionistas Chioma Ikokwu, and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

Every week, the spin-off from the popular The Real Housewives series franchise trended for its interesting cast, ruined friendships, messy drama, and dirty laundry, which fans ate up. The show ended with a captivated fanbase clamouring for season two.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the countdown to the new season begins, you can catch all episodes of the first season on Showmax.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Hayor P shares Jaiye & Vibes EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Hayor P shares "Jaiye & Vibes" EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lucy has requested a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

New housemate Lucy requests voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in 'Charlie And The Boys'

Kanayo O Kanayo is a master thief in new heist film 'Charlie And The Boys'