'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated mystery and crime thriller features Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]
Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]

Editi Effiong's first feature film is set to premiere later next month. Produced and directed by the storyteller, the mystery and crime thriller film explores old scores that surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son and he begins a search for justice.

As the lead, Richard Mofe-Damijo had to prepare not just mentally or emotionally, but physically too. He did a lot of boxing, weapons training, and fight sequences alongside Denola Grey, who plays his son in the movie.

In addition to these two, viewers can expect explosive performances from Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young.

The Black Book is one of the seven movies and shows, including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, that will be making their debut on the platform between this year and 2024. This announcement came after the platform's first exclusive talent appreciation event in Nigeria, dubbed Lights, Camera...Nigeria!

In addition to The Black Book, you can expect to see titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9, and Top Boy season 3 on the streaming platform next month.

Netflix's 'Miseducation' promises to be an exciting watch [Netflix]
Netflix's 'Miseducation' promises to be an exciting watch [Netflix]

Other titles expected to hit the streamer include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, Love Is Blind; Season 5, and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

Get ready to dive into the exciting world of The Black Book on September 22, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

