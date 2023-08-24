'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Editi Effiong's first feature film is set to premiere later next month. Produced and directed by the storyteller, the mystery and crime thriller film explores old scores that surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son and he begins a search for justice.

As the lead, Richard Mofe-Damijo had to prepare not just mentally or emotionally, but physically too. He did a lot of boxing, weapons training, and fight sequences alongside Denola Grey, who plays his son in the movie.

In addition to these two, viewers can expect explosive performances from Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young.

The Black Book is one of the seven movies and shows, including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, that will be making their debut on the platform between this year and 2024. This announcement came after the platform's first exclusive talent appreciation event in Nigeria, dubbed Lights, Camera...Nigeria!

In addition to The Black Book, you can expect to see titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9, and Top Boy season 3 on the streaming platform next month.

Other titles expected to hit the streamer include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, Love Is Blind; Season 5, and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

