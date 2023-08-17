ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

Inemesit Udodiong

The legendary actor stars in the upcoming mystery and crime thriller.

RMD plays the lead in Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' [Netflix]
RMD plays the lead in Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' [Netflix]

For his latest project, he takes on the role of a father searching for justice after a gang of corrupt policemen kills his only son in The Black Book.

To prepare for this film, RMD had to prepare not just mentally or emotionally, but physically too. He recently revealed how hard he prepped for the thriller online.

Posting behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie set on Instagram, the Nollywood veteran shared the strict diet and gym routine he used to get in shape.

After agreeing to be in the movie, the director, Editi Effiong, bluntly told him that he had to lose some weight for the project.

Recounting the conversation, RMD wrote, "I met @editieffiong at a restaurant. Had lunch and he talked me through his film. I’m interested and I agree to do it. We shake hands and he says, “Baba you’ll need to loose some weight” wait did this young man just call me fat? Deep breath, and I go, “oh sure, if you will pay for it”! He agreed. We shake hands again and he goes “you need to be fitter physically sir. You need to hit the gym minimum 3 times a week for some months before we shoot” I’m looking at this young man and his audacity, about to protest but I look down at me and I knew he was right. I had sort of let go at the time and was precisely 120kg. We shook hands on it and this time I walked out and didn’t hear him say anything else."

The actor went on to share his routine, which involved boxing, weapons training, and fight sequences alongside Denola Grey, who plays his son in the movie.

In his words, "Fast forward, I’m training with @uzikwendu with @denolagrey who had been given same matching orders too by Editi. I confess that it was when I started training that I knew this wasn’t for just the film but my own life. I couldn’t do more than probably 2 or 4 press-ups. Weights? I was a mess.Slowly but steadily my journey began... I ate healthy. Obeyed Uzi’s instructions like my life depended on it. Came to the gym every appointed day without fail. Even had a Marine come in for weapons training and fight sequences. Take downs etc. I loved it all.The weight came off finally and I found the character I was looking for. From single digit press-ups to 40 at a stretch. From doing 10kg dumbbells to 50kg or so. Uzi threw in some boxing too and before long I was ready. I could jump, fight, run, etc.Then the shoot started… story for another day#NetflixNaija #BlackBook #RMDSaysSoPs No fancy photos this series."

Directed and produced by Effiong, the project features a star-studded cast that includes Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young.

We can't wait to see the results of RMD's hard work when The Black Book hits Netflix later this year.

