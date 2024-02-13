ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A private screening of the movie was held on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]
Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

Recommended articles

The director also teased the arrival date of the movie, whilst thanking the cast and crew for their support so far. "Yesterday we had an intimate audience watch a remarkable epic story of love embedded in mystery. I am still in recovery from the beautiful reception of this work of art. Super thankful for all who came out to support us. Words can’t quantify the feeling. ASIRI ADE IS COMING", he said.

The images reveal a glimpse of what's to come in the Yoruba epic movie. Bolanle Ninalowo's role as a king is revealed, while Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin seem to be having a romantic relationship going on. Produced by Barbara Babarinsa-Hassan other cast revealed so far include Gabriel Afolayan, Akin Lewis, Fathia Balogun and Tammy Tamarah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiri Ade isn't the only film Captain Degzy has in store for the audience, as he recently just wrapped up principal photography for The God Mother, a series.

The upcoming project, set in 2006, revolves around the intricate web of politics, unionism, cultism, rape and power dynamics within the confines of a Nigerian academic institution.

The series will star Ibrahim "Itele" Yekini, BBNaija alumnus Groovy, Mustapha Sholagbade, Alex Ekubo, Tobi Makinde, Tony Umez, Akin Lewis, Elvina Ibru, Ariyiike Dimples, Gbubemie Jeye, Tomi Ojo, Vine Olugu and Kalu Ikeagwu.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

'Free Men'

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

'Mami Wata' is one of the Nigerian films headed to the 2024 Joburg Film Festival

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival