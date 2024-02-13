See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

The director also teased the arrival date of the movie, whilst thanking the cast and crew for their support so far. "Yesterday we had an intimate audience watch a remarkable epic story of love embedded in mystery. I am still in recovery from the beautiful reception of this work of art. Super thankful for all who came out to support us. Words can’t quantify the feeling. ASIRI ADE IS COMING", he said.

The images reveal a glimpse of what's to come in the Yoruba epic movie. Bolanle Ninalowo's role as a king is revealed, while Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin seem to be having a romantic relationship going on. Produced by Barbara Babarinsa-Hassan other cast revealed so far include Gabriel Afolayan, Akin Lewis, Fathia Balogun and Tammy Tamarah.

Asiri Ade isn't the only film Captain Degzy has in store for the audience, as he recently just wrapped up principal photography for The God Mother, a series.

The upcoming project, set in 2006, revolves around the intricate web of politics, unionism, cultism, rape and power dynamics within the confines of a Nigerian academic institution.