'Adire' rakes in ₦8 million in opening weekend

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the FilmOne Studios feature's earnings between October 3 - 5, 2023, placed it in the third position on the Nigerian box office charts.

Adire follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur played by Kehinde Bankole, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences. It is solely created and written by Jack'enneth Opukeme who doubled as an actor in the film.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

The latest records released show that Adire displaces Small Talk by Biodun Stephen which was in the third position as of last week but is now fourth with ₦3.8 million.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Merry Men has crashed from the top of the chart to the second spot with a weekend gross of ₦10.7 million. American action Freelance, which recorded a gross of ₦13.2 million, kicked the crime thriller from the first position after three weeks of its reign.

So far, the third movie in the Merry Men franchise by Ay Makun has recorded a total gross of ₦94.8 million since its debut on October 13, 2023. It is still showing in cinemas nationwide alongside others like Adire and Small Talk.

