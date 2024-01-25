ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Its debut on the streaming platform is scheduled for later this year.

[Instagram/MoAbudu]
[Instagram/MoAbudu]

Recommended articles

The upcoming project is part of the seven new Nigerian films and series Netflix unveiled in 2023. It will continue Oloture's (Sharoon Ooja) story as she crosses the Benin border, and goes on what has been described as a perilous journey into Niger, Libya, and then to the Mediterranean, but this time in a series format.

The images shed a bit more light on the gory journey the undercover journalist and her friend (Beverly Osu) endures in the hands of their captors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Abudu, the journey across the desert is a very distressing one. In the post, she also showed gratitude to the cast and crew for the work they put in to bring the production together.

Her post read: "In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one. Much love to the Oloture 2 team. Bringing this production to life in the desert was a harrowing experience. Our cast and crew had to live through it all. They did such an incredible job. Really powerful performances."

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, other cast members include Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Amara Onoh, Bukola Abiola Oladipupo, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniel Etim Effiong Patrick Doyle, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Efe Iwara, and Adebukola Oladipupo.

Inisght into the making and success of the crime drama Oloture [Instagram/Mo Abudu]
Inisght into the making and success of the crime drama Oloture [Instagram/Mo Abudu] Pulse Nigeria

The very first Oloture production was released in 2019 on Netflix, and after a five-year wait, Oloture: The Journey will debut later this year.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square

30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square

Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

Banky W and Adesua celebrate their son Hazaiah on his 3rd birthday today

'Mojisola' and 'This Is Lagos' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

'Mojisola' and 'This Is Lagos' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Why I refuse to date a man who already has a child - Phyna

Why I refuse to date a man who already has a child - Phyna

I am the greatest philosopher of our time - Shallipopi

I am the greatest philosopher of our time - Shallipopi

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Showmax set to debut new season of 'Flawsome' series

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Sci-fi series 'Iwaju' is set for its Disney plus debut [ShockNg]

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

Ebony Life announces cinematic right to view 'Bob Marley - One Love' [Collider]

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic