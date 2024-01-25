See more images from Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Oloture: The Journey'

The upcoming project is part of the seven new Nigerian films and series Netflix unveiled in 2023. It will continue Oloture's (Sharoon Ooja) story as she crosses the Benin border, and goes on what has been described as a perilous journey into Niger, Libya, and then to the Mediterranean, but this time in a series format.

The images shed a bit more light on the gory journey the undercover journalist and her friend (Beverly Osu) endures in the hands of their captors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Abudu, the journey across the desert is a very distressing one. In the post, she also showed gratitude to the cast and crew for the work they put in to bring the production together.

Her post read: "In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one. Much love to the Oloture 2 team. Bringing this production to life in the desert was a harrowing experience. Our cast and crew had to live through it all. They did such an incredible job. Really powerful performances."

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, other cast members include Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Amara Onoh, Bukola Abiola Oladipupo, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniel Etim Effiong Patrick Doyle, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Efe Iwara, and Adebukola Oladipupo.

Pulse Nigeria