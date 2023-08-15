ADVERTISEMENT
Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

Inemesit Udodiong

'Òlòtūré' (series) and 'WAR' will be released sometime in 2024 and during the last quarter of this year.

Mo Abudu's 'Òlòtūré' (series) is scheduled for release in 2024 [Netflix]
The exciting projects from top Nollywood filmmakers include two series from Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios: Òlòtūré and WAR.

Here's what you need to know about these two titles:

After years of rumours and uncertainty, we can finally confirm that there is a sequel to the studio's feature on human trafficking. This time, the story continues as a series, that sees the young journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out.

With Kenneth Gyang as director, the cast includes Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Wrath and Revenge (WAR) is a spin-off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate. The new series follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

'WAR' is part of Netflix's new slate [Netflix]
Mo Abudu is attached to the series as the executive producer, with Heidi Uys as the supervising producer, while Dimbo Atiya is in the director's chair. The star-studded cast includes Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu, and Ahide Adum.

Mo Abudu's new titles are scheduled to be released during the last quarter of this year and sometime in 2024. The exact dates for each title will be announced closer to the launch dates.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

