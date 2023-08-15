Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

The exciting projects from top Nollywood filmmakers include two series from Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios: Òlòtūré and WAR.

Here's what you need to know about these two titles:

Òlòtūré

After years of rumours and uncertainty, we can finally confirm that there is a sequel to the studio's feature on human trafficking. This time, the story continues as a series, that sees the young journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out.

With Kenneth Gyang as director, the cast includes Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

WAR

Wrath and Revenge (WAR) is a spin-off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate. The new series follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Mo Abudu is attached to the series as the executive producer, with Heidi Uys as the supervising producer, while Dimbo Atiya is in the director's chair. The star-studded cast includes Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu, and Ahide Adum.