ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

RMD goes into ultimate revenge mood in 'The Black Book' trailer

Inemesit Udodiong

Picture Liam Neeson in all the 'Taken' movies, and you've got RMD in the highly anticipated thriller.

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is headed to Netflix later this year [Netflix]
Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is headed to Netflix later this year [Netflix]

Recommended articles

In the clip, we see Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) go into the ultimate revenge mood as Paul Edima after his son is framed for a kidnapping.

Now a bereaved deacon, the vengeful father takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]
Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Editi Effiong's Anakle Films, the key cast includes Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, and Denola Grey.

As the lead, RMD had to prepare not just mentally or emotionally, but physically too. He did a lot of boxing, weapons training, and fight sequences alongside Grey, who plays his son in the movie.

The Black Book is one of the seven movies and shows, including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, that will be making their debut on the platform between this year and 2024. This announcement came after the platform's first exclusive talent appreciation event in Nigeria, dubbed Lights, Camera...Nigeria!

In addition to The Black Book, you can expect to see titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9, and Top Boy season three on the streaming platform next month.

Other titles expected to hit the streamer include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, season five of Love Is Blind, and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to dive into the exciting world of The Black Book on September 22, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune & International Boy partners on new single 'Lagos'

DJ Neptune & International Boy partners on new single 'Lagos'

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

RMD goes into ultimate revenge mood in 'The Black Book' trailer

RMD goes into ultimate revenge mood in 'The Black Book' trailer

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’

Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

I wanted to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after my misogynistic comment - Seyi

I wanted to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after my misogynistic comment - Seyi

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex have ended their beef on BBNaija All Stars. [instagram/bigbronaija]

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita have reconciled on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'