RMD goes into ultimate revenge mood in 'The Black Book' trailer

In the clip, we see Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) go into the ultimate revenge mood as Paul Edima after his son is framed for a kidnapping.

Now a bereaved deacon, the vengeful father takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

Produced by Editi Effiong's Anakle Films, the key cast includes Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, and Denola Grey.

As the lead, RMD had to prepare not just mentally or emotionally, but physically too. He did a lot of boxing, weapons training, and fight sequences alongside Grey, who plays his son in the movie.

The Black Book is one of the seven movies and shows, including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, that will be making their debut on the platform between this year and 2024. This announcement came after the platform's first exclusive talent appreciation event in Nigeria, dubbed Lights, Camera...Nigeria!

In addition to The Black Book, you can expect to see titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9, and Top Boy season three on the streaming platform next month.

Other titles expected to hit the streamer include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, season five of Love Is Blind, and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

Get ready to dive into the exciting world of The Black Book on September 22, 2023.