Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

Appearing in a recent interview with Hip TV, the veteran actor revealed that he left the acting scene to focus on gaining more knowledge.

In his words, “So basically, I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and to also keep giving my followers what they want. Basically, that’s why I have been off the scene for long."

The actor, who had a great run in the early 20s, added that he has evolved from acting to filmmaking. He also announced that he is making his comeback with two exciting movies.

"...I am coming back with a bang. “Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life," he stated.

The actor made his debut in a 2001 film titled Border Line. He quickly become a household name and got nominated for a couple of awards after appearing in more than 80 movies.

With his return, Diobi joins the growing list of Nollywood veteran actors like Chidi Mokeme staging a comeback.

Watch the interview: