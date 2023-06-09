The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular actor has been absent from the acting scene for about six years.

Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]
Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]

Recommended articles

Appearing in a recent interview with Hip TV, the veteran actor revealed that he left the acting scene to focus on gaining more knowledge.

In his words, “So basically, I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and to also keep giving my followers what they want. Basically, that’s why I have been off the scene for long."

Nonso Diobi enjoyed major success back in the early 20s
Nonso Diobi enjoyed major success back in the early 20s ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who had a great run in the early 20s, added that he has evolved from acting to filmmaking. He also announced that he is making his comeback with two exciting movies.

"...I am coming back with a bang. “Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life," he stated.

The actor made his debut in a 2001 film titled Border Line. He quickly become a household name and got nominated for a couple of awards after appearing in more than 80 movies.

With his return, Diobi joins the growing list of Nollywood veteran actors like Chidi Mokeme staging a comeback.

Watch the interview:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

Nonso Diobi explains 6-year break from Nollywood

RMD Productions wraps principal photography on 'Radio Voice'

RMD Productions wraps principal photography on 'Radio Voice'

Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

'Flawsome' gets renewed for season 2 at Showmax

'Flawsome' gets renewed for season 2 at Showmax

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Erigga announces live concert in Lagos

Erigga announces live concert in Lagos

BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

BKuniquehair unveils new luxury hair collaboration with Rita Dominic

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

Toke Makinwa celebrates sister's pregnancy after 6-year marriage

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'The Little Mermaid' opens in Nigeria with ₦31 million

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

Your first look at 'Anatomy of a Predator' [Twitter/Xavierighorodje]

Inside the making of Xavier Ighorodje's new series 'Anatomy of a Predator' [Exclusive]

Chioma Akpotha plays an inspector in 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear' [Instagram/Chiomakpotha]

Here is your first look at Chioma Akpotha's new movie, 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear'

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video