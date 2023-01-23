Chidi Mokeme reveals why he took a break from acting

Appearing on Channels Television’s 'Rubbin Minds’ over the weekend, the veteran Nollywood actor said he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a rare condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face.

In his words, “Yeah I have been off the film for a while. After we did the promotional tour for 76 and we went to the Toronto International Film Festival. I will say something that I haven’t actually said somewhere else because after that, as we were preparing to go to the UK for the British International Film Festival, I came down with something called Bell’s Palsy, it was the first time I was hearing it.”

Following his diagnosis, Mokeme tried to hold on to his work until it was clear that he had to take a break.

He said, “I thought it was something I could move around with, I tried to come for the Lagos premiere of 76 at the time but the attention was sort of focused on the face rather than the premiere. Then I knew it was not something that I could work with. I will take time off to try and sort out that problem. So in the meantime, I just focused on doing my other business.”

The popular actor also educated the audience on his rare health condition and state of mind at the time of the diagnosis.

According to him, “Bell’s Palsy comes like a stroke and it’s something that affects one side of your face and sort of gives you a droop. It was something that the doctors felt was incurable because they didn’t know what causes it, they didn’t know how to treat it. So, as an actor if you come down with something that affects your face, you can imagine what I must have been going through that time."

Mokeme makes his return as the male lead named Scar in the newly released Nigerian series called 'Shanty Town.'

Created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part series follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.