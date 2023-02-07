ADVERTISEMENT
5 veteran actors we miss onscreen

Ifeoluwa Ogunade

Following Chidi Mokeme’s remarkable comeback, we take a look at five faces that frequently graced our screens back in the 90s and early 2000s.

Charles Okafor
Charles Okafor

Every now and again, we crave for the good ole days of Nollywood when certain esteemed and gifted actors had us spellbound with their talent.

While some have stayed totally off screen to pursue other paths, others occasionally make special appearances Millennials gather round, this is for you. Sorry, Gen Zs.

Saint Obi was known for his great roles in Nollywood action films in the 90s and early 2000s. He started his career in 1995 and mostly played the zealous detective in investigation and crime movies.

The award winning actor has featured in over 200 Nollywood movies including ‘Special Agent’ and ‘State of Emergency’ where he played Officer Smith.

Sometime in the early 2000s he decided to leave his acting career to become a businessman. He is certainly a Nollywood action legend and we hope for a comeback one day.

Saint Obi
Saint Obi ece-auto-gen

Known for her prominent role in ‘Glamour Girls’ in 1994, the veteran actor started her career at the young age of five, first featuring in soap operas and minor roles before gaining limelight.

Benson quickly made a name for herself with her versatility, range and dazzling beauty. We remember her for her roles in the horror film ‘Diamond Ring’, ‘Fortunes’, ‘Dead End’, ‘Dry’ and most recently, ‘Still Falling’ (2021).

The beautiful actress has since left her full time acting career and is more involved in her calling as an Evangelist.

Liz Benson in Diamond Ring
Liz Benson in Diamond Ring ece-auto-gen

We remember Femi Brainard from soap operas and movies like ‘Omotara Johnson’, ‘Dangerous Twins’ and ‘Malika.’ The Dramatic Arts graduate started his acting career in the late 90s.

He soon gained prominence by starring in ‘Contractors’ 1&2 and became one of the outstanding actors onscreen, always giving impressive performances. Brainard has been off the movie screen for a while now but we still want more of him.

Watch Femi Brainard in short film 'The Other 360'
Watch Femi Brainard in short film 'The Other 360' ece-auto-gen

Her outstanding talent and enthralling beauty made her stand out in her trending day in Nollywood. The actress and former model featured in movies like ‘Ogidan’, ‘Eja Osan’, ‘Eletan’, ‘Colombia Connection’ and a lot more.

Lilian Bach [Instagram/IamLilianBach]
Lilian Bach [Instagram/IamLilianBach] Pulse Nigeria

The Nollywood actor, producer and director was a sensation in his acting days. After ‘Domitilla’ shot him into limelight in 1996, he quickly became a household name.

During his active acting days, he featured in over 250 movies including ‘World Riches’, ‘Igodo’, and ‘Blood and Riches.’ He is dearly missed on our movie screen.

Ifeoluwa Ogunade

