Nigeria's Oscar submission 'The Milkmaid' lands Amazon Prime Video debut

Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, the acclaimed title starring Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona, is a creative imagining of the fate of two peasant sisters caught up in the upheaval of militant insurgency in rural Northern Nigeria. 'The Milkmaid' was inspired by the iconic image of the two Fulani milkmaids depicted on the Ten Naira note.