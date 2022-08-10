RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria's Oscar submission 'The Milkmaid' lands Amazon Prime Video debut

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The critically acclaimed title represented Nigeria at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

The Milkmaid debuts on Amazon Prime Video
The Milkmaid debuts on Amazon Prime Video

'The Milkmaid', Nigeria's official submission to the 93rd Academy awards is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The history-making film premiered exclusively on the streamer on August 6, 2022, over a year after sweeping up multiple awards.

Maryam Booth & Anthonieta Kalunta, in 'The Milkmaid'
Maryam Booth & Anthonieta Kalunta, in 'The Milkmaid' Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, the acclaimed title starring Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona, is a creative imagining of the fate of two peasant sisters caught up in the upheaval of militant insurgency in rural Northern Nigeria. 'The Milkmaid' was inspired by the iconic image of the two Fulani milkmaids depicted on the Ten Naira note.

The film was shot in Taraba state by acclaimed cinematographer Yinka Edward and executive produced by Seun Sowemimo.

'The Milkmaid' is till date the only Nigerian film to be eligible for the Academy's International Feature Film category. In spite of its impressive outing and multiple awards, the film's theatrical debut suffered major setbacks in Nigeria.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

