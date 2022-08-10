'The Milkmaid', Nigeria's official submission to the 93rd Academy awards is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The history-making film premiered exclusively on the streamer on August 6, 2022, over a year after sweeping up multiple awards.
Nigeria's Oscar submission 'The Milkmaid' lands Amazon Prime Video debut
The critically acclaimed title represented Nigeria at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.
Recommended articles
Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, the acclaimed title starring Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, and Gambo Usman Kona, is a creative imagining of the fate of two peasant sisters caught up in the upheaval of militant insurgency in rural Northern Nigeria. 'The Milkmaid' was inspired by the iconic image of the two Fulani milkmaids depicted on the Ten Naira note.
The film was shot in Taraba state by acclaimed cinematographer Yinka Edward and executive produced by Seun Sowemimo.
'The Milkmaid' is till date the only Nigerian film to be eligible for the Academy's International Feature Film category. In spite of its impressive outing and multiple awards, the film's theatrical debut suffered major setbacks in Nigeria.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng