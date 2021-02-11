Nigerian filmmaker, Desmond Ovbiagele has reacted to 'The Milkmaid' not making the Oscars Best International Feature Film category shortlist.

The investment banker turned filmmaker revealed that though the movie did not make the shortlist, it made an unimaginable impact which will not be forgotten in a hurry.

“We are proud of what our Oscar run has meant for our cast and crew, for the Nigerian film industry, and for Nigerians everywhere,” Ovbiagele said in a recent press release.

“We wanted to tell a story that truly reflected the impact and complexities of religious insurgency in Nigeria on those who experience it by force or by choice. Achieving that and being recognized as belonging among the best of the best in international storytelling through film is an incredible honor and we are thrilled that we’ve opened the door for a greater diversity of stories to be told.”

'The Milkmaid' movie directed by Desmond Ovbiagele

'The Milkmaid' is Nigeria's second Oscars submission and the first to be eligible. Before the Oscars, the film emerged one of the highest award-winning films at the 2020 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) with five wins out of its eight nominations.

The film is reportedly set to screen at the New York African Film Festival through February 14 and the Pan African Film Festival (February 28 – March 14). Its producers are also in talks for global distribution partnerships.