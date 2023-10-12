'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' releases official trailer ahead of cinema debut

In this third part of the franchise, three of the merry men, this time around will face Dafe, a familiar face who goes to extreme lengths to take them out.

Dafe (Chidi Mokeme) seeks revenge for being left behind in Russia during one of their missions. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes the group has failed in its duties to exact the right judgment.

Now with the absence of Falz and Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, AY Makun and William Uchemba must reunite with friends and former enemies to fight the target that has been placed on their backs for the murder of a prominent person.

Directed by Moses Inwang, other cast includes Sam Dede, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Nadia Buari, Jide Kosoko, Ufuoma McDermott, Iyabo Ojo, Francis Onwochei, Regina Daniels and Caroline Hutchings.

From the trailer released earlier this week, we can expect an action-packed crime thriller aiming to top Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demon (2018) and Merry Men: Another Mission (2019).

Recall that the second sequel Another Mission closed a total of ₦41.6 million in its opening weekend and now the anticipations are high to see what this sequel does this time around.

Produced by Darlington Abuda the crime thriller will debut on Friday, October 13, 2023, across cinemas nationwide.