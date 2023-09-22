ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

Faith Oloruntoyin

The new sequel comes after a four-year wait since the last one.

Ay's Merry Men lands a debut date for its third sequel. [Instagram/Aycomedian]
Ay's Merry Men lands a debut date for its third sequel. [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Recommended articles

He took to social media to share the name of the upcoming film along with the release date. Titled Merry Men 3: Nemesis, the third sequel drama is set for an October 2023 release after wrapping principal photography in May 2023.

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, Merry Men 3 promises an action-packed drama as we await the teaser release later today, September 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the stills released from the principal photography, we can expect a love affair and wedding between Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari.

The first instalment of the successful franchise Men: The Real Yoruba Demons explored the lives of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

This is much of what the second sequel Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) also followed and what we can expect in the next sequel.

We can also expect the return of William Uchemba, Regina Daniels and then the addition of Buari and Sam Dede.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the successful reign of Merry Men 2: Another Mission at the Nigerian box office with a total gross of ₦234,505,169, expectations are high as we await the release of the third sequel.

Merry Men 3: Nemesis will be distributed by Filmone Entertainment across cinemas nationwide. It is set to premiere on October 13, 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Angel contemplates requesting a voluntary exit on BBNaija All Stars.[Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Femi Adebayo reveals the financial sacrifice for the production of Jagun Jagun. [Instagram/FemiAdebayoSalami]

I sold some of my properties for 'Jagun Jagun' - Femi Adebayo

Soma and Angel come face to face with issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'