AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

He took to social media to share the name of the upcoming film along with the release date. Titled Merry Men 3: Nemesis, the third sequel drama is set for an October 2023 release after wrapping principal photography in May 2023.

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, Merry Men 3 promises an action-packed drama as we await the teaser release later today, September 22, 2023.

From the stills released from the principal photography, we can expect a love affair and wedding between Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari.

The first instalment of the successful franchise Men: The Real Yoruba Demons explored the lives of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

This is much of what the second sequel Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) also followed and what we can expect in the next sequel.

We can also expect the return of William Uchemba, Regina Daniels and then the addition of Buari and Sam Dede.

Following the successful reign of Merry Men 2: Another Mission at the Nigerian box office with a total gross of ₦234,505,169, expectations are high as we await the release of the third sequel.