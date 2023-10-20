'Merry Men 3' is this week's most-watched Nollywood movie with ₦33.4 million

The AY Makun movie gained ₦18.6 million over the weekend and another ₦14.8 million between Monday, October 16-19 2023, making its total gross since its debut on Saturday, October 13, 2023, ₦33.4 million.

In this sequel, three of the merry men face Dafe, played by Chidi Mokeme, a familiar face, who goes to extreme lengths to seek revenge for being left behind in Russia during one of their old missions. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes the group has failed in its duties to exact the right judgement.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the cast includes AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba Sam Dede, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Nadia Buari, Jide Kosoko, Ufuoma McDermott, Iyabo Ojo, Francis Onwochei, Regina Daniels and Caroline Hutchings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the records released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Merry Men 3's seven-day gross displaces Expandables four to the second spot on the chart. It had a seven-day gross of ₦14.6 million and a ₦97.9 million total gross.

The next Nollywood movie on the chat is Something Like Gold in fourth place with a seven-day gain of ₦11.5 million and a total gross of ₦45.1 million.

Following closely on the chart is A Weekend To Forget at the fifth spot with ₦6.2 million and ₦44.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT