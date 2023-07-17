ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Neo Akpofure, other new co-hosts of 'Terms and Conditions' podcast

Inemesit Udodiong

Everyone’s favourite show is ready to kick off its much-anticipated second season.

Meet Neo Akpofure, other new co-hosts of 'Terms and Conditions' podcast
Meet Neo Akpofure, other new co-hosts of 'Terms and Conditions' podcast

Everyone’s favourite show is ready to kick off its much-anticipated second season with new faces and even better conversations.

Produced by the Pulse Podcast Network, the new co-hosts of the show are Neo Akpofure, Oyindasola Onwuchekwa and Sayo Akinlude.

Here is what you need to know about them:

Famous for his appearance on the Lockdown season of Big Brother Naija, Neo desires to be heard as one of the co-hosts of the Terms and Conditions podcast.

As listeners will find on the show, he is fun, passionate, disciplined, and always down to have honest conversations.

Oyindasola is the life of the party and a self-proclaimed professional soft babe. She is also a feminist and a trained lawyer.

A huge advocate for amala and body positivity, you can find her wherever good gist is shared.

You’ve heard of foodies, but Sayo wears the crown proudly, maintaining that food is the key to her heart.

She is a double-jointed queen with a bubbling personality that shines through wherever she goes.

Fans of the Terms and Conditions podcast can expect no-holds-barred discussions as Neo, Oyindasola and Sayo weigh in on relevant culture-related issues.

The co-hosts discuss fake life and packaging in the season's debut episode, released on Monday, July 17, 2023. New episodes drop at 10 am every Monday.

The pilot episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

