Pulse Nigeria relaunches podcast network

The Pulse Podcast Network is an extension of the content giant's vision to champion quality, diverse, and accessible content that explores the Nigerian condition and helps its young audience find their place in a global world.

With established roots in creating and distributing easy-to-digest, insightful and round-the-clock coverage of local and international news, entertainment, and lifestyle, Pulse Nigeria has already built a huge presence in the media space.

"The Pulse Podcast Network is a new avenue for Pulse to deliver on our mission to inform and engage our audience.

"Our website and social media platforms already offer short, impactful content bites, but the Pulse Podcast Network allows us to actually delve deeper into topics, and explore opinions across the spectrum," says Fiona Weeks, Pulse Nigeria's Managing Director.

The network will serve as the hub of high-quality, narrative-driven and compelling storytelling, and will help to unpack the most relevant topics in Nigerian pop culture.

The network will enhance the Pulse brand by establishing it as a leading authority in the podcasting space, providing a platform to engage with a dedicated audience and win over new audiences.

"The aim of launching a podcast network is to expand Pulse's audience reach, diversify content offerings, and capitalise on the growing popularity and monetisation opportunities of podcasts in the world today," says Pulse Nigeria's Director of Content, Damilola Dawson.

The network is a collection of original podcasts produced in-house and acquired third-party podcasts deemed fitting the Pulse brand.

"The network supports and nurtures emerging podcasters by offering exclusive access to our services such as distribution, marketing, and production support," according to Pulse’s Director of Marketing and Content Growth, Kanyinsola Aroyewun.

The Pulse Podcast Network will launch with a second season of its popular Terms and Conditions podcast, and the second season of the Feminine Expressions Podcast it recently acquired.

These audio-visual podcasts and others lined up by the network provide room for new voices to emerge in the media space. The exciting products will push the boundaries with the most engaging insights into interesting and relevant conversations on love, life, music, culture and more.

The network is poised to be the biggest podcast platform in Nigeria with a promise always to keep the audience on their toes.

"Nigerian youths have some of the most powerful voices and stories; we want to be a platform that allows them to express themselves fully and unapologetically. Whether you want to laugh, think, or even just feel something, we want to be the destination you go for your content," Weeks offers as a promise.

If you think you've heard the best conversations, you need to think again, because the Pulse Podcast Network’s products will thrill you with fresh and mind-blowing discussions that challenge your perspectives.

"We're shaking things up!" Aroyewun boasts.

The Pulse Podcast Network officially relaunches with a listening and interactive session for an exclusive group of invited guests on July 2, 2023.

You can listen to Pulse podcasts on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Soundcloud.

Follow @PulsePodNetwork on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to keep up with the Pulse Podcast Network.

