ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

Pulse Mix

Monalisa Stephen can't be with someone who isn't proud to show her off.

Feminine Expressions Podcast by the Pulse Podcast Network is hosted by Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay. The podcast's first season 2 guest is Monalisa Stephen who speaks about what it means to be a fat person in Nigeria
Feminine Expressions Podcast by the Pulse Podcast Network is hosted by Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay. The podcast's first season 2 guest is Monalisa Stephen who speaks about what it means to be a fat person in Nigeria

Recommended articles

The actress made the revelation as a guest on the Feminine Expressions Podcast (FEP), co-hosted by Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay and produced by the Pulse Podcast Network.

Speaking on the struggles of fat people on the dating scene, Stephen said she doesn't desire to be with someone who isn't proud to show her off.

She said, "I realise sometimes you may be dating someone and you don't want to put them out or show them off. But there are people you'll be dating and they'll say they don't want to go out with you in the afternoon, or to a public place.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If someone is intentionally doing that to me, I wouldn't even be dating that kind of person in the first place. You need to love all of me and be proud. It's not even about fat or skinny — it's what you do to a normal human being.

"One of my exes once told me he was dating me out of pity and that was the last time I saw him. I felt very bad, especially when the person is not up to your standard and you're managing that person. That's the last time I saw him because it wasn't as if he was it.

"If they say that to any woman, you'll feel bad, but then when I know I can attract better men, I checked out immediately."

What Did They Say About Fat People Again is the first episode of the second season of the Feminine Expressions Podcast, and new episodes drop at 10 am every Friday.

The pilot episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to keep up with new episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Yul Edochie's wife, May, has finally broken her silence on the loss of their son

There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

Anto Lecky has spoken up about her recent weight gain [instagram/antoxtaries]

BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain

Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson

Iyanya finally breaks silence on Yvonne Nelson's cheating allegations